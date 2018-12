Average gas prices have dropped below $2.00 a gallon for regular gas on this last day of 2018.

AAA reported reported the average price in Hardin County was at $1.99, the same as Wyandot County.

The cheapest average is in Hancock County at $1.87 a gallon. The most expensive is Union County’s $2.01 a gallon.

The average around Ohio is $1.92, compared to the national average of $2.27 a gallon.