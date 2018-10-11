Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment announced that the average rate changes in 2017 for the top 10 homeowners and private passenger auto insurance groups in Ohio increased 1.5 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Ohioans pay an average of $819 (9th lowest) for homeowners insurance and $703 (14th lowest) for auto insurance compared to the national average, according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Ohio’s combined average premiums are $540 below the national averages.

Individual insurance consumers may have experienced rate changes that differ from the average. The Ohio Department of Insurance reviews rates to ensure they comply with Ohio insurance law and that they are actually sound.

Ohioans with insurance questions can call the department’s consumer hotline at 1-800-686-1526 and visit insurance.ohio.gov for insurance information.