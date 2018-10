Gas prices in Hardin County dropped when compared to last week.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Hardin County today was at $2.59 according to AAA. Last week, the average price around Hardin County was $2.69.

The highest price in our region today is in Marion County at $2.66 a gallon. The cheapest price can be found in Allen County at $2.47.

The statewide average today is at $2.56 a gallon, and the national average is $2.85 a gallon.