The Defiance Bulldogs used balanced scoring to defeat the Kenton Wildcats 72-54 in Western Buckeye League boys basketball play Friday.

Tyrel Goings finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 1-1 WBL) while Will Lammers had 17 points, Nadir Mitchell scored 10, D.J. Dobson tallied nine points and Alex Naton tossed in eight points.

Kenton (6-2, 0-2) was led by Jaron Sharp’s 17 points. Jayden Cornell scored 16 points for the Wildcats and was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.