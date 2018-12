The Riverdale Lady Falcons used a balanced attack to defeat Bucyrus 68-58 in girls basketball action Saturday afternoon.

Bry Vanden Bosch scored 20 points to pace the Falcons (3-4) while Brooke Kuenzli added 14 points. Danielle Searfoss scored 10 points and Payton Rodriguez tossed in nine points for Riverdale, which placed eight players in the scoring column while snapping a three-game losing streak.