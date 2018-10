The dedication of a barn mural honoring America’s first Medal of Honor recipient, Private Jacob Parrott, took place Friday afternoon.

The mural, part of the Ohio History Barn program, is a partnership between the Ohio History Connection and the Hardin County Historical Museums.

The barn is owned by Arthur and Charlene Bingham and is located at 19691 U.S. 68 in Kenton.

The mural is the work of painter Scott Hagan who painted each of the 88 Ohio Bicentennial Barns.