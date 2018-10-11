An unveiling of a barn mural honoring America’s first Medal of Honor recipient, Private Jacob Parrott, will be held October 12th at 3pm. This mural, part of the Ohio History Barn program, is a partnership between the Ohio History Connection and the Hardin County Historical Museums, Inc.

The mural is the work of painter Scott Hagan who painted each of the 88 Ohio Bicentennial Barns. Scott employed the hand painting techniques he has developed over several years and used a design formulated by Columbus-area graphic designer David Browning.

The unveiling will be held at 19691 US-68 Kenton. The barn is owned by Arthur and Charlene Bingham.