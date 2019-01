Barry L. Neely age 69, of Upper Sandusky, died at Westbrook Assisted Living on Decemeber 27, 2018.

He was the son of the late Leroy J. and Viginia Mary (Clark) Neely. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory please visit www.BringmanClark.com.