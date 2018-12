A Belle Center man was injured in a roll over crash that occurred late Thursday morning in the 15,000 block of State Route 67.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett Cummings lost control of his car and travelled off the roadway where the car overturned.

Waynesfield EMS transported Cummings to a hospital in Lima for treatment.

67 was closed for a brief time while the wreck was cleared.

Cummings was cited for failure to control.