A Belle Center woman was killed in a weekend crash that occurred on U.S. 68 in Logan County.

WPKO Radio reported that 32 year old Amanda Taylor was driving north in the 3000 block of 68 when her car was struck by a southbound vehicle being operated by 40 year old David McLaughlin, of Bellefontaine.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, and McLaughlin was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.