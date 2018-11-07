A man was arrested at the Walmart store in Bellefontaine Tuesday for allegedly masturbating while following female employees throughout the store.

WPKO Radio reported that 21 year old Nicky Wright was arrested by Bellefontaine police after they reviewed video from a surveillance camera purportedly showing Wright walking through the store with his hand inside his sweatpants.

He told officers he was aware that several people observed what he was doing.

Wright was taken to the Logan County Jail on charges of public indecency and voyeurism.