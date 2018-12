A Bellefontaine man was cited following a two vehicle crash this past Tuesday in Union County.

According to the report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 74 year old Larry Lytle turned left out of Northwest Parkway and when he went into the far right lane, his vehicle was struck by a car being driven by 31 year old Joshua McKinley, of Marysville.

Heavy damage occurred to both vehicles, but there were no injuries.

Lytle was cited for failure to yield the right of way.