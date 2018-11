A Bellefontaine man has been convicted on several sex related charges.

WPKO Radio reported that 55 year old Paul Miller was found guilty on five counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.

He was indicted on the charges in connection to raping a girl under the age of 10.

The trial lasted for 2 days, and the jury deliberated for around three hours before returning the guilty verdicts.

Miller could be sentenced to a maximum life in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.