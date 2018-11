The trial of a Bellefontaine woman who’s charged with killing her three young children is set to take place in March of 2019 in Logan County Common Pleas Court.

Brittany Pilkington is accused of smothering to death her infant sons Niall and Noah and 4 year old son Gavin.

The trial is scheduled to last for three weeks.

If convicted, Pilkington could receive the death penalty.