Betty Montgomery, 93 of Bellefontaine

Funeral services for Betty Montgomery will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, December 21, 2018 at Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Ken Neighoff officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service on Friday, December 21, 2018.

She died on Monday, December 17, 2018 at her residence. She was born on April 15, 1925 in Hardin County to the late George and Cleo (Heminger) LaWarre. On July 3, 1940 she married Ray R. Montgomery and he preceded her in death on November 27, 1991.

Surviving are a son Tom Montgomery of Dunkirk, 3 daughters; Marie Snider of Bellefontaine, Mrs. Tom “Donna” Craig of LaRue and Connie Penwell of Kenton. 1 sister; Mary Ormeroid of Marysville. 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 14 Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Randie Wren and 2 infant sons Ray Jr and Don R.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.