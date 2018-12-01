Benjamin Logan defeated Kenton 58-47 in girls basketball play Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders (2-1) led for most of the game but had to withstand several strong runs from the scrappy Lady Wildcats.

Olivia Roose and Savannah Pavoni had 16 points apiece for the Raiders while Pamela Kelly added 11 points.

Kenton (0-2) was led by Lindsey Smith’s nine points. Kenzie Bays scored eight points while Sidney Plott, Jenna Manns and Hannah Holland had seven points each and Caitlin Tudor tossed in six. Kaylin Hildreth knocked down a three-pointer to round out the Kenton scoring.

Holland was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.