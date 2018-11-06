Blanchard Township/Dunkirk recycling will be held on Tuesday November 13 in the parking lot of the former Price Funeral Home.

The hours will be 9am to 11:30am.

The 4th Thursday recycling drop off is cancelled due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. It will resume in December.

Plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum or metal containers, glass, paper and cardboard are the only items that will be accepted for recycling.

The project is sponsored by the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District in cooperation with the Blanchard Township Trustees and the Village of Dunkirk.