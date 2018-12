Blanchard Township/Dunkirk Recycling will be held Tuesday December 11 in the parking lot of the former Price Funeral Home in Dunkirk.

The recycling truck will be there from 9 until 11:30 that morning.

Recyclables, including plastic jugs, aluminum or metal, glass, paper and cardboard, will accepted.

The project is sponsored by the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District in cooperation with the Blanchard Township Trustees and the Village of Dunkirk.