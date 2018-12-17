Two people are facing charges in connection to allegedly putting a harmful substance in the drink of a Kenton woman.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Kuert Avenue in reference to bleach being poured in the drink of the 23 year old victim

The woman was not injured.

Her 73 year old aunt from Kenton and a 24 year old man from Toledo, another relative of the victim, were listed as suspects, but they have not yet been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.