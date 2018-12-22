The Bluffton Pirates used a big second quarter to get past the Kenton Lady Wildcats 63-46 in non-league girls basketball play Saturday.

Bluffton (7-2) led 16-15 after one quarter but outscored Kenton 16-4 in the second period to take control of the game. The Pirates led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter but the Lady Wildcats fought back to get as close as seven points in the fourth quarter before Bluffton pulled away for the victory.

Averey Rumer and Alivia Koenig had 16 points each to lead Bluffton while Libby Schaadt added 15 markers.

Sidney Plott scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Wildcats while Jenna Manns had 12 points and Lindsay Smith finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Plott was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.