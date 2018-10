Bluffton University’s Grace Albrecht Gallery will host “Phantoms of Film” by Whitney Goller.

“Phantoms of Film” is a series of oil paintings exploring contemporary American myths.

Opening Oct. 29, the exhibit is free and open to the public through Dec. 6

Gallery hours in the Sauder Visual Arts Center are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

A reception for the artist will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.