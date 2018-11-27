Bluffton University will present its 123rd performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 9, in Yoder Recital Hall.

While tickets are free, they must be reserved at tickets.bluffton.edu or at Marbeck Center.

Soloists along with the Bluffton Choral Society including students, faculty, staff and community members will be accompanied by an orchestra.

Audience members will be invited to sing along with three of the major choruses—“Glory to God,” “Hallelujah Chorus” and “Worthy is the Lamb.”