Three Bluffton University students, who spent the fall semester in Washington, D.C., will report on their experiences during an 11 a.m. Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 29, in Yoder Recital Hall.

The students, who participated in the Washington Community Scholars’ Center program, had the opportunity to live and learn with peers from other universities while taking classes administered by Eastern Mennonite University faculty.

Participants also completed a 20-hour-per-week internship in a field of their interest or major.

This event is free and open to the public.