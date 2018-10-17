BLUFFTON, Ohio – Dr. Eric Seibert, professor of the Old Testament at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pa., will speak during Bluffton University’s Forum at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 in Yoder Recital Hall. The title of his presentation is “Following the Nonviolent Way of Jesus: Why Christianity and Violence Don’t Mix.”

The professor will describe the church’s long and ugly history of violence and will call for Christians to promote peace instead.

Seibert is the author of a number of books and articles including “Disturbing Divine Behavior: Troubling Old Testament Images of God” and “The Violence of Scripture: Overcoming the Old Testament’s Troubling Legacy. He was the 2005 winner of the Society Biblical Literature Regional Scholar Award for the Eastern Great Lakes and has served as President of the Eastern Great Lakes Biblical Society.

Seibert has also served as the director of the Peace and Conflict Studies Initiative at Messiah College and has both training and experience in conflict mediation.

This event is free and open to the public.