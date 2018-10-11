Bluffton University will present “Helen” by Ellen McLaughlin, a contemporary adaption of the ancient Greek play by Euripides this fall.

Dr. Melissa Friesen, professor of communication and theatre, will direct the play, which is being staged at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 1-3 and 2:30 p.m., Nov. 4 in Ramseyer Auditorium in College Hall. Reserved tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for senior citizens (65 and over) and non-Bluffton students. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.bluffton.edu

“Helen” centers on the story of Helen of Troy, the most beautiful woman in the world – having been whisked away by the gods to a three-star Egyptian hotel for the duration of the war.This comic modern adaptation of Euripides’ play examines our obsession with celebrity, beauty and the myths that eclipse our realities.

The major roles and participating students from our region include

Brista Drake ’19 of Richwood, Ohio playing Helen

Kori Frey ’21 of Kirby, Ohio playing the role of Io

Merv Schrock, technical director and Joan Bauer, costume designer, are both of Findlay, Ohio