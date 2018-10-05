WTOL-TV reports that an autopsy on the human remains found near I-75 by the Hancock County Coroner’s office determined it is a homicide case.

The coroner said the body is male and believes he was only dead for about 24 hours before being found. The coroner is now working to identify the remains.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating with the help of BCI, the Hancock County Prosecutor’s office and coroner.

Anyone with information about this case or know of someone missing in the area, you are asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post at 419-423-1414.