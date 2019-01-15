The Bellefontaine Police Department is cautioning residents to be aware of someone is fraudulently identifying themselves through Facebook as a member of the police force.

The person is seeking information about a named male that they claim is a wanted person.

The department is asking people not to respond to the post.

Additionally, if anyone has any information on the person impersonating an officer, contact the Bellefontaine Police Department at 937-599-1010.

The incident is under investigation.