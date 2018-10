The Bellefontaine Police Department is asking for help identifying and adult female who attempted to steal two televisions from WalMart in Bellefontaine late last week.

A picture of the suspect, as well as her vehicle believed to have been used, is posted above.

The vehicle is a dark green Subaru Outback.

If you have any information, call the police department at 937-599-1010.

Sergeant Jason Lapp is investigation the case.