Brittani Ann Sheilds, 28 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018. Funeral services for Brittani will be held at Alger Assembly of God Church at 11am on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Frinds are invited to call from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger. They may also call one hour prior to the serice at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials can be made to:

Cross Roads Hospice and Palliative Care

8069 Washington Village Drive

Dayton, Ohio 45458

Arrangements handled by:

Hanson-Neely Funeral Home of Alger