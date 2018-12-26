A Bucyrus man was injured in a crash that occurred Christmas eve in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 53 year old Joseph Swartz attempted to drive across U.S. 23 from State Highway 294, and his vehicle struck the trailer portion of a southbound semi being operated by 26 year old Divante Oliver, of Columbus.

Disabling damage occurred to both vehicles, and Swartz was taken by helicopter to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was cited for failure to yield the right of way.