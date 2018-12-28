It was the final meeting of the Kenton City Council last night as the budget for the year of 2019 was on the table for its third and final reading.

With the new year fast approaching, discussions over budget line items were of main focus at last night’s meeting. Mayor, Randy Manns, addressed Council on the inclusion of $49,000 thousand dollars to the budget that echoed a request made prior to this final meeting. However, debate on those line items which include $30,000 dollars for nuisance housing, $10,000 dollars for nuisance mowing needs and, $9,000 dollars for the installation of lights at Waterworks park. Yet, Finance Chairman, Dave Beazley, addressed Council by saying he would not be comfortable with these additional line items to an already balanced budget. He cited concerns that the Mayor’s requested additions were seasonal items that could be addressed after a budget was passed. Yet, the Council moved to adopted the originally written budget by a vote of 7-0, without the inclusion of the Mayor’s requests.

As of last night, there was no word whether the Mayor would use his veto power on the adopted budget. However, the Mayor addressed claims of vetoing out of neglect by saying “If I were to veto this budget it would not be out of neglect but, because I wish not to do so.” If a potential veto were to occur, Council would legally be required to wait 10 days before reconvening to come to an agreement on the budget. WKTN will keep up to date information on the looming budget in the coming days.