A building in Wyandot County was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

According to a report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the structure was located in the woods located on County Highway 112.

The Upper Sandusky Fire Department arrived on scene around 10:30 last night and the building was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was started when an ember from a burn barrel blew into the rafters of the building which ignited the blaze.

The owner, who lives in Tiffin, said when he left the property at around 3 Thursday afternoon, there was a smoldering fire in the barrel, which was located on the northeast corner of the building.

Damage was listed at around $50,000.