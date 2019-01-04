A building in Wyandot County was destroyed by fire Thursday night.
According to a report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the structure was located in the woods located on County Highway 112.
The Upper Sandusky Fire Department arrived on scene around 10:30 last night and the building was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was started when an ember from a burn barrel blew into the rafters of the building which ignited the blaze.
The owner, who lives in Tiffin, said when he left the property at around 3 Thursday afternoon, there was a smoldering fire in the barrel, which was located on the northeast corner of the building.
Damage was listed at around $50,000.