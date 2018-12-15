Celina pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Kenton Wildcats 73-46 in Western Buckeye League boys basketball action Friday at the Celina Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats (4-1 overall, 0-1 WBL) led briefly in the first quarter before a late Celina run gave the Bulldogs a six-point edge after eight minutes. The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0) repelled several Kenton runs over the next two periods and led by eight points after three quarters before using a big advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Brandon Yenser had 21 points to lead Celina, with Austin Cotterman chipping in 16 points and Brett Schwieterman scoring 11 points.

Jaron Sharp led all scorers with 24 points for Kenton while also grabbing six rebounds. Jacob Eversole finished with nine points and eight rebounds for the Cats.

Sharp was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.