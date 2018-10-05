A Burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kenton Police Department Report, a residence reported that a known person entered her home in the 900 block of West Carey Street without permission while she was not present.

The report states she told officers that this was after a phone conversation with the person, in which he was told not to go into the residence.

Nothing was listed as stolen and no charges have been filed against the suspect, the incident remains under investigation.