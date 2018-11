Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a California man after a traffic stop in Madison County this week.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 250 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $1.2 million.

The driver, 23 year old Benjamin Malugani was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.