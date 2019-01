A crash was reported on New Year’s Eve on Morningside Drive in Kenton.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, 62 year old Paula Harp, of Kenton, was driving north on Morningside and continued through the intersection at Silver Street. Her vehicle went off the road and struck a guardrail coming to rest in the ditch.

Moderate damage occurred to the vehicle.

Harp, who was cited for failing to maintain reasonable control, was not injured.