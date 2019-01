A Kenton woman is facing several charges following an incident reported to Kenton police on New Year’s Eve.

According to the report, officers took an on station complaint concerning a theft and forgery.

The suspect is alleged to have forged a signature on an unknown number of checks as well as taking at least $500 from the victim who was under her care.

The 30 year old woman is facing charges of patient abuse and neglect, theft and forgery.

The incident remains under investigation.