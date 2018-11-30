Carol Joan Frey, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, died on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital surrounded by family, after a short battle of liver cancer. She was born on June 12, 1944 to Virgil J. and Idella C. (Cornely) Best. Carol married Norbert Frey on August 11, 1962 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salem Twp. and they shared 56 years of marriage.

She is survived by her children Nathan (Marie) Frey, Upper Sandusky, Natalie (Gary) Kagy, Toledo, Nolan (Megan) Frey, Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Ashton, Kaden, Kamree, Madison Frey of Upper Sandusky, Kristy, Ryan, Alec, Shane Kagy of Toledo, Coby, Kelsy, Idella Frey of Upper Sandusky, sister Marge (Albert) Linhart, Findlay, brother-in-laws Cy (Judy) Frey, Fred (Carol Sue) Frey, sister-in-laws Sister Noel Frey, Rosalie Pahl, Marie Frey, Ruby Frey, Vivian Frey. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Gene Best, Whitney Best, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

Carol was a member of Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church. She worked 29 years for United Aircraft Products in Forest, 17 years for the Wyandot County Board of Elections and ran Norbert Frey and Roofing with her husband and son. Among her many talents she baked cakes professionally, operated Carol’s Tours, sold real estate, and worked at Sunny Hill Motors as a car dealer. Carol was an active member of the community. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to 49 of the states especially Las Vegas and day trips with her sister and family.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday December 4, 2018 at 11:00am in Our Lady of Consolation Church, Carey, OH with Father J. R. Hadnagy OFM Conv. officiating. A private burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Salem Twp. Family will receive friends on Sunday December 2, 2018 from 1pm-4pm followed by a prayer service at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Salem Heritage Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper

Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.