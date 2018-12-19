Services for Catherine “Franny” Zepernick will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 20, 2018 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow in the Seneca Memorial Garden Cemetery in Tiffin. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM the day of the service, Thursday, December 20, 2018. Following the burial there will a celebration of life in the basement at the Kenton Moose Lodge #428 from 4:00 PM till 6:00 PM.

She was born on June 3, 1951 in Tiffin to the late Frank and Leota (Snavely) Lee.

Surviving are a daughter; Nicole (Richard Porter) Starkey of Bluffton. Significant other of 21 years Dennis Hall of Chaplin, KY. 3 sisters; Mary Todd of Tiffin, Ruth Counterman of West Liberty and Virginia Bowersock of Fort Wayne, IN. Brother; Ed (Patricia) Lee of Findlay. 1 granddaughter Jamie (Kevin) Roehrig of Kalida. 1 Great grandchild on the way. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters Bonnie Harding and Twila Muller.

Catherine was a former member of the Kenton Eagles Lodge.

She enjoyed gardening, wood working, crocheting and was an avid reader.

She loved spending time with her dog Angel.

Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother and wonderful companion.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Rita’s Hospice of Lima or The American Cancer Society.

