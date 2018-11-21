On this day before Thanksgiving, what should not be on your menu is romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday that Americans should throw away any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants should not sell or serve it over concerns of a new E. coli outbreak.

At least 32 people in 11 states, including Ohio, have gotten sick from the same strain of E. coli in the outbreak. The illnesses started in October and have hospitalized at least 13 people, including one with a kind of kidney failure, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported, and no recalls have been issued.

U.S. consumers should avoid all types of romaine lettuce and also salad mixes if they are unsure whether it includes romaine, according to the CDC.

The agency also told Americans to clean refrigerators where romaine had been stored.