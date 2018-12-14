Celina — The Kenton High School wrestling team suffered a setback on the road against Celina during a Western Buckeye league dual meet on Thursday.

The Wildcats lost to Celina 21-54 with Kenton only losing 3 matches.

Giving up 6 voids due to not filling all the weight groups gives the Celina Bulldogs the WBL win.

Josh Hart (126 lbs.) gives up a pin against Nathan Wilson. Mason Rhoades (132 lbs.), Brian Blankenship (138 lbs.), Carter Bays (152 lbs.) and Noah Eikenbary (220 lbs.) remain undefeated in the WBL.

Rhoades picked up a pin fall over Kyler Bowlby at the 3:38 mark.

Blankenship pinned Abdulla Davlatboyeva.

Carter Bays picked up a big win with a first period pin over Ethan Ly.

Eikenbary comes up with a though fought regular decision win over Cayden Thomson.

Ethan Manns (170 lbs.) comes up a little short losing by pin fall to Logan Muhlencamp.

Logan picked up his 100th career high school win with his win over Manns. Jacob Taylor (182 lbs.) gave up a pin to Luke Muhlencamp.