A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was held this afternoon for the 83rd District State Representative Jon Cross.

The ceremony was held in the Hardin County Courthouse, and Cross said he and his wife Christina are excited to have that event held in the district, “Today is the kick-off on my journey to public service, but today is also about connecting communities, and bringing people together. We are looking forward to renewing our spirit to public service, to positive leadership and be committed to working together to keep Ohio safter, stronger and open for business.”

The new State Representative added he plans to support the initiatives from incoming Governor Mike DeWine, “He has rolled his plan on workforce development and economic development. It’s a key focus of his administration, and I’m going to be for supportive of him and his administration to try get legislation passed that makes Ohio more competitive. At the end of the day, we’re competing against other states when it comes to attracting business, attracting workforce, and trying to keep people to love to live, learn and work and prosper in Ohio. I’m looking forward to helping his cause and move his agenda forward.”

The Master of Ceremonies today’s event was Matt Jennings. The Oath of Office was administered by Judge Scott Barrett, and the prayer was given by Pastor Jerry Cooke.

The Kenton High School Top Twenty performed, and the Kenton High School Army JROTC presented the colors.