December 10, 2018 — Just in time for the holidays, the Chamber of Commerce has released a study showing that in 2018, the price of Christmas trees in the US varies immensely from one state to the next: two to three times as much in some cases for the same tree.

Ohio is the second-least expensive state for Christmas trees in the US, with prices that are less than half, on overage, than the most expensive state. Discrepancies can be seen across the entire country, where the national average is just about $59 for a real, six-foot tree.

By examining the data obtained from Christmas tree farm surveys across every state in the continental US (plus Alaska), the Chamber of Commerce has come to the conclusion that the cost of bringing home this holiday spirit staple is going to impact some households more than others.

What’s causing some of these skyrocketing prices? Speculations about Christmas tree shortages have surfaced: people in related industries, as well as several news outlets, have reported rising prices due to impending shortages. What is clear, however, is that this supposed shortage is not affecting all states equally (if at all).

The findings and further details can be found here: https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/christmas-tree-pricing/