Charles Harold Porter, 90, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away on Tuesday January 1, 2019 at the Heritage Assisted Living Center in Findlay, OH.

Chuck, as he was known, was born October 2, 1928 to the late Harvey Harold and Bernice Louise (Foster) Porter in Madison County, OH. He remained there until 1969, when, due to a business expansion, he moved his family to Upper Sandusky.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris (Barr), and his children Carolyn (Lary) Steinbacher of Pleasant Lake, IN, Philip (Donna) Porter of Olathe, KS, Janet (Doug) Richardson of Pittsford, NY, Donna (Steve) Theil of Findlay, OH and their 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Max of Mt. Sterling, OH.

Even though his business endeavors required significant travels he always had time for his family, church and community. Chuck was a Deacon and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in both London, OH and in Upper Sandusky, OH. He was also an active member of the Lions Club in both communities but he was first and foremost a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Services will be held Saturday January 5, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Bringman-Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Wessler officiating with visitation to begin 1 hour prior to the services.

A private family burial will be held at Old Mission Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer a donation be made to either the First Presbyterian Church or the Legacy at The Heritage in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

