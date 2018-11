The 5th annual Craft Show is scheduled to take place this Saturday November 3 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, 1010 East Franklin Street in Kenton.

The event will run from 9am to 3pm and will feature homemade wood crafts, glassware, customized mugs, t-shirts, pillows, all natural cleaning products, jewelry and much more.

Admission is $2. Kids 10 and under are admitted free.