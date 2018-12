Clothing donations for families displaced by a pre-Christmas fire in Wapakoneta are no longer needed.

A fire in a building that housed apartments in downtown Wapakoneta two days before Christmas left nearly two dozen people homeless.

An outpouring of clothing donations were made and will be donated to the needy families.

Monetary donations can still be made by cash or checks.

The checks should be made to Mercy Unlimited and write fire fund in the memo line.