Burial for Clyde Gayheart will be private. The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Friends may call from 4:00PM till 7:00PM on Monday, January 14, 2019 at the funeral home in Kenton.

He died on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 16, 1948 in KY to the late Jerry and Eva (Moore) Gayheart. On July 16, 1999 he married Carolyn Hastings and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are 2 daughters; Edie Mackse of Cleveland and Vickie Newsome of Concord, MI. 1 son; Brian (Katrina) Newsome of Kenton. 1 brothers; Bill Gayheart of Marion. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Elsa Slone, Emma Sizemore and Effie Hall. 1 brother; Ted Gayheart.

Clyde enjoyed playing pool and watching Western T.V. Shows and movies.

Memorials may be made to the Funeral Home in care of the family.

