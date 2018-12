WKTN is proud to provide coverage of the Columbus Blue Jackets games. Please find their full game schedule below. The highlighted games are the ones we will be covering on air. TBD are to be determined and we may end up covering these games as well depending on local and regional coverage of other games.

DATE NET JOIN GAME TIME OPPONENT WKTN COVERAGE 10/18/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM PHILADELPHIA no 10/20/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM CHICAGO no 10/25/2018 7:45PM 8:00PM AT ST. LOUIS no 10/27/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM BUFFALO no 10/30/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM DETROIT YES 11/1/2018 10:15PM 10:30PM AT SAN JOSE YES 11/3/2018 10:15PM 10:30PM AT LOS ANGELES no 11/4/2018 8:45PM 9:00PM AT ANAHEIM no 11/6/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM DALLAS no 11/9/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM AT WASHINGTON YES 11/10/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM NY RANGERS no 11/12/2018 8:15PM 8:30PM AT DALLAS YES 11/15/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM FLORIDA YES 11/17/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM AT CAROLINA no 11/19/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM AT TORONTO YES 11/23/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM TORONTO YES 11/24/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM AT PITTSBURGH TBD 11/26/2018 7:15PM 7:30PM AT DETROIT NO 11/29/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM MINNESOTA YES 12/1/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM AT NY ISLANDERS YES 12/4/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM CALGARY YES 12/6/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM AT PHILADELPHIA YES 12/8/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM WASHINGTON YES 12/11/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM VANCOUVER YES 12/13/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM LOS ANGELES YES 12/15/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM ANAHEIM NO 12/17/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM VEGAS YES 12/20/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM NEW JERSEY YES 12/22/2018 12:45PM 1:00PM AT PHILADELPHIA NO 12/23/2018 12:15PM 12:30PM AT NEW JERSEY YES 12/27/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM AT NY RANGERS YES 12/28/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM TORONTO YES 12/31/2018 6:45PM 7:00PM OTTAWA YES 1/4/2019 7:15PM 7:30PM AT CAROLINA no 1/5/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT FLORIDA NO 1/8/2019 7:15PM 7:30PM AT TAMPA BAY YES 1/10/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM NASHVILLE no 1/12/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT WASHINGTON no 1/13/2019 5:45PM 6:00PM NY RANGERS YES 1/15/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM NEW JERSEY YES 1/18/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM MONTREAL no 1/19/2019 8:45PM 9:00PM AT MINNESOTA no 1/29/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM BUFFALO YES 1/31/2019 7:45PM 8:00PM AT WINNIPEG no 2/2/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM ST. LOUIS no 2/5/2019 8:45PM 9:00PM AT COLORADO TBD 2/7/2019 8:45PM 9:00PM AT ARIZONA YES 2/9/2019 9:45PM 10:00PM AT VEGAS yes 2/12/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM WASHINGTON YES 2/14/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM NY ISLANDERS no 2/16/2019 8:15PM 8:30PM AT CHICAGO tbd 2/18/2019 7:15PM 7:30PM TAMPA BAY YES 2/19/2019 7:15PM 7:30PM AT MONTREAL YES 2/22/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT OTTAWA no 2/23/2019 4:45PM 5:00PM SAN JOSE no 2/26/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM PITTSBURGH YES 2/28/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM PHILADELPHIA YES 3/2/2019 12:45PM 1:00PM EDMONTON tbd 3/3/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM WINNIPEG YES 3/5/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT NEW JERSEY tbd 3/7/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT PITTSBURGH tbd 3/9/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM PITTSBURGH tbd 3/11/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT NY ISLANDERS tbd 3/12/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM BOSTON tbd 3/15/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM CAROLINA tbd 3/16/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT BOSTON tbd 3/19/2019 8:45PM 9:00PM AT CALGARY TBD 3/21/2019 8:45PM 9:00PM AT EDMONTON TBD 3/24/2019 9:45PM 10:00PM AT VANCOUVER YES 3/26/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM NY ISLANDERS TBD 3/28/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM MONTREAL TBD 3/30/2019 7:45PM 8:00PM AT NASHVILLE TBD 3/31/2019 5:45PM 6:00PM AT BUFFALO yes 4/2/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM BOSTON TBD 4/5/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT NY RANGERS TBD 4/6/2019 6:45PM 7:00PM AT OTTAWA TBD