A Columbus Grove man was sentenced Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Hometown Stations reported that 62 year old Richard Byrd was sentenced to a total of 56 years in prison on ten counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Byrd pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal.

All of the victims were minors who were abused by Byrd for multiple years.