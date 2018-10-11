One person was injured in a crash that occurred on U.S. 68 in Hancock County Wednesday afternoon.

WFIN Radio reported that the crash occurred on 68 at the intersection at the exit ramp from the eastbound lanes of State Route 15.

A car being operated by 35 year old Phillip Simmons, of Bowling Green, was struck by a car operated by 63 year old Stephen Holcomb, of Columbus, who was attempting to turn onto 68 from 15.

Holcomb was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.